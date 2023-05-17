













My Hero Academia Gives Us A Look At What Could Be A Better Life For Dabi

the sleeve of My Hero Academia It is in the final stretch and we continue in the most intense moments of the battles. One of capital importance is the one that is fought between Dabi and Endeavour.

Dabi has a very interesting popularity, due to this, each of his important moments become very emotional, since fans resent his fall into a villain because he needed his father’s affection.

the last chapter of My Hero Academia he paid special attention to the Todoroki family and the new abilities Dabi awakened as his father tried to reach him. However, at a crucial moment where he could have finished off Endeavour, he is allowed to see his brothers and his mother.

His family approaches him -with the exception of Shoto- and there the chapter of My Hero Academia. Nevertheless, it closes with external panels that illustrate the family reaching out to the villain who looks completely different from what we know.

Se shows a tragic, “what if” though, of course, Dabi is a heinous villain for this moment. However, we know that he was born out of resentment and a need for revenge against Endeavour. His story has been one of the most emotional since he is one of the most feared villains who has a sad past.

We still don’t know what Dabi’s reaction will be, who is a ruthless mass murderer who intends to immolate himself to kill as many people as possible, let’s see what happens in the next chapter.

Where can I read the My Hero Academia manga?

MangaPlus releases the manga issues on a weekly basis every Sunday at 9 am. So far it has 388 chapters.

The anime adaptation by the Bones studio is available on Crunchyroll. It consists of six seasons.

