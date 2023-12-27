













As almost always happens, this author shared his design through his Twitter account, @horikoshiko. In the illustration several of his characters appear dressed in Santa Claus outfits and with their respective jackets.

Apparently they are delivering the gifts that correspond to this Christmas. Who appears in this design My Hero Academiafor the most part, are students of the UA Academy

So you can see Ochako Uraraka and Nejire Hado, as well as Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, Eijiro Kirishima, Izuku Midoriya and Fat Gum. In the case of Ochako, Nejire, Shoto, Katsuki and Fat Gum are dressed in typical Santa Claus outfits.

Fountain: Bones.

At least that's what you might think, and as for Izuku and Eiji, they're dressed as reindeer. All these characters My Hero Academia They are on the roofs of the houses, and they seem ready to deliver gifts or have already done so.

In addition to the illustration, a message from Horikoshi is available. This says 'thank you for your hard work this year!'. From what can be understood, it is an allusion to his characters in the final stretch of the story.

Nobody knows for sure how much he has left. My Hero Academia. Kohei Horikoshi commented that he wanted to finish the story in 2023, although he said the same in 2022.

Fountain: Twitter.

At this point it is clear that that is not going to be possible, so it will likely end in 2024.

This mangaka's calculations have not gone very well and in that sense the only thing left to do is keep an eye on any announcement that appears. For now, all that remains is to contemplate his art.

