Through a message posted on the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia Shueisha announced that it has detected that some votes for World Best Hero are invalid.

The company explained this in a statement and that is why the Main Stage report, the first part of this initiative, will be delayed. It is necessary to eliminate the erroneous information that appears in the survey.

How did this type of fraudulent votes get into the vote? My Hero Academia? Shueisha does not explain it directly, but there are suspicions that one or more people used bots to vote. At this stage of the voting, it is possible to vote more than once.

But only one vote per day could supposedly be accepted. The publisher says it is in the process of invalidating votes cast during the Main Stage that violate the Terms of Service.

Fountain: Bones.

So the report scheduled for September 1st with the results of the vote of My Hero Academia It will now be days later. Specifically, at 7:00 pm on September 5, 2024.

The company stresses that any vote deemed fraudulent or in violation of the rules will be disregarded. It is therefore asking for fans’ understanding, in order to make the voting as fair as possible for everyone.

We previously reported that Katsuki Bakugo was the one leading in number of votes in this poll of My Hero AcademiaIt is not known at this time how much the rankings may change after removing the incorrect information.

Fountain: Shueisha.

But as far as is known, he is the most popular hero in Japan and the US. Among other news about the series, learn about the connection it has with Spider-Man, a very well-known Marvel character.

