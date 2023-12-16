













My Hero Academia: Fourth film confirmed for summer 2024 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









It was also confirmed again that the story of this animated film comes from the creator of the adventures of Izuku Midoriya, Kohei Horikoshi, as well as the design of the new characters that will appear.

However, there was no additional information about this film. My Hero Academia. The poster and Advance which you can see in this note came out some time ago.

But speculation based on the main design suggests that the story takes place in the time of 'Dark Deku'.

We recommend: My Hero Academia finally shows us the duel between All Might and All For One.

That is, when Midoriya undertakes a solo search for the escaped criminals during the escape from All For One. In that sense, we only have to wait until this can be confirmed.

Source: Bones.

In charge of the animation of the fourth film of My Hero Academia there will be Bones, while its distribution, at least in Japan, will correspond to TOHO. Something that remains to be known is the production team in charge.

But it is information that may take a while to come out. The first film in the series, MHA: Two Heroes, had its premiere in August 2018 in the country of the Rising Sun. The second, MHA: Heroes Risingwas released in December 2019.

Then there was a break of two years for the third to arrive, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Missionwhich was released in August 2021.

Many have come to wonder whether the stories of these films are canon or not within the series.

Fountain: Bones.

Although these films have a connection with television anime, it is not the same in the case of manga, which is the main canon. But maybe things can change a little when it comes to the fourth.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)