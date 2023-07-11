













My Hero Academia finally shows the evolution of Ochaco’s Quirk







The previous chapter showed us to a tireless Ochaco, who despite all the barriers that Toga puts up, tries to reach her sensitivity and talk to her, because he doesn’t want to hurt her in battle. However, the villain accuses her of using her ego instead of her genuine compassion to get close to her, which is why he doesn’t accept it.

However, towards the end of the chapter of My Hero Academia, Ochaco accepts that he could be guilty of ego but argues that this does not invalidate his feelings. He confesses that, although he did not understand the first sinister smile when he met Toga, now he can better glimpse her pain and tries to empathize with her.

Toga grew up in a dark environment unlike Ochaco who was surrounded by smiles. Now that the heroine of My Hero Academia He notices this, sees Toga’s smile from a new perspective and wants to make her happy. Although he states that he will not let all his crimes go, he tells her that he wants to be with her, giving her his blood forever, to keep her happy..

Source: Studio Pierrot

In the midst of this emotional discussion, Ochaco will awaken a new evolution of her floater quirk. Without using her hands, the heroine of My Hero Academia he can make everything around him float without having to touch it.

The objects around them float as Ochacho and Toga begin to talk frankly.

We recommend: My Hero Academia prepares the last duel between Ochaco and Toga

My Hero Academia Season 7

After the sixth season released in 2022 by Studio Pierrot, it was reported that a seventh installment is assured, however, a release window was not reported. However, it is likely that at the very least we will see the new season from mid-2024.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)