Chapter 410 of the manga My Hero Academia It followed the fierce confrontation between the hero Bakugo – who arrived to save All Might – against All For One. The villain's last big power was thrown squarely at the hero and it looks like the fan theories were real.

After launching his withering attack, All For One turned into a baby, after which, Bakugo was still standing, with his last breath. So he concentrated on completely eliminating the germ of evil.

However, it was not as simple as it seemed, because the baby aimed a spear straight at Bakugo's head, However, the hero stopped him with his mouth and managed to escape from this.

After that, he dealt the final blow to All For One and the baby completely disintegrated. One of humanity's greatest evils is finally over and all thanks to Bakugo! Now Izuku's battle against Tomura Shigaraki remains.

Chapter 411 My Hero Academia will begin the final battle of the story: Deku against Shigaraki. And Bakugo sent the best of luck to his partner with his last breath.

