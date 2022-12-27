The sixth season of anime from My Hero Academia He has already announced his return for the winter of 2023. Things are getting more and more interesting for the heroes who face the league of villains and are already beginning to wreak havoc in their ranks. However, one of the most anticipated battles of My Hero Academia is Dabi’s and Endeavor.

Dabi and Endeavor are a very important duo of My Hero Academiaespecially since Dabi is the son who became a villain. His other name is Toya Todoroki. This is one of the most spectacular battles that will soon be seen in the manga.

However, other exemplary battles are also fought. The most important is the war against All For One. In it, Tomura Shigaraki and his army of villains face off against the heroes.

The heroes try to divide the enemy forces to finish them, but the panorama is complicated. Kurogiri was released and used his Warp Gate power, in this way he managed to gather the entire group of villains on the battlefield and they began to launch their ultimate attacks.

For his part, Dabi rushes to literally unleash hell on earth, the villain of My Hero Academia he took advantage of the cold attack he received from his brother to optimize his own fire skills, improving its resistance to flames.

Secondly, Himiko Toga uses a large number of clones to offer a shield to her army. We must remember the legacy that his friend Twice left him when he died, since he copied and duplicated his body and powers that are quite useful at this time.

Faced with this terrible panorama, the heroes of My Hero Academia they rush to meet to improve the situation, which is why Hawks runs in search of Endeavor so that he ends the great threat that his son represents.

The final moment arrived. My Hero Academia it will introduce the battle between Dabi and Endeavour, which promises to be too emotional.

Endeavor has two options:

Murder his son and end the evils he causes to the world, although he must accept that he will bear the blame for the rest of his days.

Allow his son to murder him and bring him some peace with this. Remembering that Dabi’s story has to do with domestic abuse.

Let’s see what is the result of the next battle that promises to be very emotional.

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

You can watch the anime through Crunchyroll, a new episode premieres every Saturday, and it is available dubbed and subtitled.

It currently has 126 episodes.

