the sleeve of My Hero Academia has shown us many fragmented scenarios, each hero has had his space of physical and emotional battles with the villains. However, the endings of each matchup have left fans with a lot of doubts.. Nothing is final yet. Although everyone imagines each ending.

In the manga chapter, All Might is introduced who, right in the previous installment, declares that he has never fought to lose, so even if few believe in him because he no longer has his peculiarity, This will not prevent him from standing up to the villain and, of course, defeating him.

After this we see a fight like no other, the buildings will fall while the characters are more motivated than ever. They thirst for victory. All Might will remember his beginnings as a hero, while that happens and a building falls, we too will get nostalgic thanks to Kōhei Horikoshi and we will be able to remember Deku’s origins.

Space collapses again as a hero fights. Of course, let’s highlight the mastery of the image. The symbol of cycles. Let’s see what the future holds for our hero.

Towards the end of the chapter we can see how the names of the heroes are shouted: Midoriya and All Might, there are still important confrontations and an epic finale on the horizon.

How many chapters does My Hero Academia have?

At the moment, the anime installment has 143 chapters organized into six seasons. All are available through the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

