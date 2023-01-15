It is now clear that Izuku Midoriya is the hero in My Hero Academia and Tomura Shigaraki is the villain. However, what would they be like if they both switched places?

That is to say, that it was Izuku who was badly influenced by All For One, and Shigaraki would have followed the example of his grandmother, Nana Shimura. Well, a Japanese artist played with that idea and it’s @Myu060309. This is how he decided to reflect how these characters could be seen.

In Deku’s case, he has a more threatening appearance than usual. The idea is inspired by the Dark Deku arc, which will be reflected in the sixth season of the anime.

We recommend: My Hero Academia revealed the side effects of Deku’s maximum technique.

This character’s original costume is replaced by a torn and worn cape. His hair is also different, as it has a white color.

What does come out a bit redundant is part of Izuku Midoriya’s protective equipment; he wouldn’t need it with this new appearance.

Font: Bones.

Why do we say it? Simply because he doesn’t have the gift of One For All. The one who would have it is Tomura Shigaraki, who by the way shouldn’t be called that. Actually, it would be Tenko Shimura, her original name.

Thanks to having the One For All in his possession, he would have access to incredible powers. The design of him is much cleaner and heroic; are drawings by Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki from My Hero Academia They give a lot to think about.

Why did Tomura Shigaraki become what he is in My Hero Academia?

Talking about Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academya is to comment on the effect that the environment and circumstances have to make a person what he is.

But Shigaraki’s current situation has to do with his father’s behavior and the resentment he had against his own mother, Nana, for taking him away from her.

His negative feelings were vented on Tomura, and Tomura’s Quirk, Decay, only made things worse.

Font: Twitter (@Myu060309).

When this gift ended up getting out of control, Tomura Shigaraki ended up killing his entire family. It’s after All For One came on the scene, which perverted and corrupted this boy’s soul.

All of the factors mentioned above led Shigaraki to an apparent path of no return. At present it seems impossible that he can redeem himself. However, Izuku Midoriya still believes that there is something good in Tomura Shigaraki that deserves to be saved.

In addition to My Hero Academia we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.