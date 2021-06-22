The success achieved by MY HERO ACADEMIA has allowed some of his many characters to become figures and action figures, ready to be welcomed into the collections of diehard opera fans. But who would have imagined that even the young woman Toru Hagakure, companion of the protagonist Izuku Midoriya and others in the class 1A, would he get one?

Toru it is in fact in possession of the Quirk Transparency, which makes it completely invisible (except for clothes, such as school uniform). But how can one reproduce something, or rather someone, who cannot be seen? Soon said: the pedestal sees the presence of the character’s shoes, while two supports that extend upwards keep the gloves suspended in the air, giving the whole a pose capable of making one believe that there is really someone “invisible”.

Given the simplicity of construction and the few materials used, its price ranges from 17.99 $ ai 19.99 $, while the cost of the other characters in this line is set at 21.99 $.

Source: Funimation Street Siliconera