The sixth season of My Hero Academia It was divided into two parts, however, Studio Bones It is a few chapters away from finishing the delivery. And despite the fact that it started with hard blows that made us say goodbye to some characters and fear for others, it seems that everything will have a much more enjoyable outcome. The group in charge of the second opening of the animeshowed an art that allows us to see Dark Deku and Dynamight, the eternal rivals, now as friends.

Because nothing is impossible if we have enough confidence and will. That’s right, after the chaos of the start of season six and what follows, about the awakening of Dark Deku who decided to be a dark and lonely hero is that he abandoned My Hero Academia.

Nevertheless, the students wanted to stop Deku from taking responsibility alone and went after him to stop him and convince him to fight together against the enemy forces. Well, his eternal rival, Dynamight, was no exception.

In celebration of the student union of My Hero Academia, Eve, the group in charge of the second opening of the sixth season, released an emotional art that lets us see Dynamight and Dark Deku face to face like never before.

Now that everyone is united, let’s see what’s in store for the fans of All For One.

My Hero Academia: Deku and Dynamight’s rivalry

The boys have a toxic rivalry that, although it invites them to improve themselves, the “comic” abuse at times exceeds the limits.

Dynamight has a lot of ego which contrasts with Deku’s personality.

