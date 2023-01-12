Crunchyroll start this 2023 off to a great start by announcing the arrival of a new anime dubbed into Italian. As you have surely guessed from the title, it is the famous one MY HERO ACADEMYtaken from the manga by Kohei Horikoshi which, starting tonight, can count on first three seasons with Italian dubbing.

The episodes in question are available to all subscribers of Crunchyroll Premiumwith the next two seasons promised to arrive in the near future, as well as a simulcast of Season 6. More details are available below.

CRUNCHYROLL ITALIA STARTS 2023 WITH AN EXPLOSION OF QUIRKS!

MY HERO ACADEMIA DUBBED IN ITALIAN IS FINALLY AVAILABLE ON THE PLATFORM WITH THE FIRST 3 SEASONS.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available to all Crunchyroll Premium subscribers now, with subsequent seasons coming soon!

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest global phenomena of the decade both in the manga and anime world after years of simultaneous simulcast with Japan, Crunchyroll becomes 100% the official home of the series by also hosting the dubbed version of the anime.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are already available today on the streaming service for all Crunchyroll Premium users and seasons 4 and 5 will arrive soon to complete the collection and allow all fans, old and new, to experience and relive all the story of Deku & co. for the first time complete on a streaming platform in Italy!

My Hero Academia also continues to keep us company every week this winter season with the simulcast of season 6.

