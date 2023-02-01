My Hero Academia It is in its last stage, since the arc of the final war has already begun. So we are getting closer and closer to the long-awaited confrontation between heroes and villains. However, it seems that Deku you could have an epic battle, in which even if you lose your life, your merits will be filmed to be appreciated in posterity.

Chapter 378 of the manga My Hero Academia featured a couple of returning villains, however they did not return to the dark side lines, instead now supporting the heroes’ side. Since Shigaraki/All For One’s destruction is more overwhelming than before. We mean Gentle, La Brava and even Lady Nagant.

On the other hand, the heroes are in trouble, they have suffered many casualties and at times it seems that they are in a dead end. With what little energy he has left, Deku will have to face the final battle in which Shigaraki and All For One will remain relentless, full of power and highly motivated.

We will finally know if Deku will be the great hero of My Hero Academia, this being the dream he mentioned at the beginning of the story. Nevertheless, While he prepares for the final battle, the heroes of the Business Course are in charge of monitoring and filming all the important moments.

So, without a doubt, the final battle of My Hero Academia not only will we be able to see it without ceasing, but also the heroes will be able to relive every moment.

About Business Course

It seems that the Business Course team has as its fundamental goal to document the battles, instead of having an active participation in the lines of the fight. So from the first moment they focused on Shigaraki to get a clear perspective of him and his movements.

Thanks to this, as it seems in chapter 379 of the manga, they could have a documentation in which Deku may be recognized as an iconic hero in the future. Although, on the other hand, analyzing the videos at this time, it could also give them an advantage over the villain.

We will see what happens to these informational clues in the present and in the time to come.

Where you can see My Hero Academia?

Crunchyroll has all six seasons available. There are around 130 chapters.

