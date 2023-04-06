













My Hero Academia: Deku finally fulfills his dream

Chapter 384 of the manga My Hero Academia exposes a very difficult scenario for our favorite squad. After so many losses that can’t be remedied, Deku and the other heroic characters will have to stand their ground as they try to protect Japan from destruction.

However, an end always implies a beginning, as they say, “when one door closes, another opens.” Life is about cycles and My Hero Academia It is already preparing to show us a new light.

At the beginning of the story, Deku had an essential dream and it seems that the final stretch of his manga will not deny him. Our hero, surrounded by his friends, will manage to emerge as a shining star that will not only protect everyone, but also bring peace and yearn for new followers.

Source: Studio Bones

The little one who entered My Hero Academia Only with his will and sympathy will he now bear the best fruits that a hero can provide. Deku will deliver future.

Best of all, it’s all being recorded by the eyes and mechanisms of the Business Course hero, so it’s definitely going to be left for posterity.

Where to see My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission?

You can see the latest movie in the saga on Prime Video. However, all seasons of the anime are available on Crunchyroll.

