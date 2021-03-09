My hero academia is at the point of calm after the storm, because at the end of the fight against Shigaraki, we’ve seen heroes recover from their wounds, both physically and emotionally (or at least try).

Nevertheless, Deku It worried readers since it was the only one who did not wake up or show signs of improvement. This changed in the most recent issue of the manga.

Midoriya is within your consciousness and within the One For All, where the fourth user of this power is revealed: Hikage shinomori, who revealed several shocking truths.

For example, who began to have health problems at the age of 30, and died at 40 from senile dementia, a really strange cause for that age.

The One For All is not for everyone

It turns out that when a user of the One For All, who already had a quirk, receives it his body begins to deteriorate more quickly. The metaphor they use is that of a glass that is already half full, and with a new quirk it is very difficult that it does not start to spill.

However, users like Deku Y All might They will never have that problem, since they both had no gifts at birth.

The burden of One For All has become even heavier since Deku He awakened the powers of the previous users, and the fourth user warned him something: Could be the last OFA user, as it must meet two conditions to pass its power.

The first is to find a successor without quirk, and such people are increasingly rare; and two, that it be someone who really needs it.

We recommend you: My Hero Academia: The next movie will also not be canon.

In the meantime, Deku will have to recover and return to battle against Shigaraki, who also feels more powerful than ever.

Do you think the story of the One For All will end with Deku? Let us know in the comments.

Remember that you can read a new episode of My hero academia every week through Manga Plus.



