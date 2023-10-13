My Hero Academia it fascinates anime and manga lovers for many reasons, ranging from the quality of the fights to the depth of the stories it tells. In between, there is also the fact that it includes many characters, so that every reader and viewer can find their favorite. Even the world of cosplay has its favorites and one of these is certainly Momo Yaoyorozu. Now, we can see a Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by dali.cos.

dali.cos offers us, in a certain sense, a new version of Momo Yaoyorozu. While respecting the style of the costume and not overshadowing her metal stick, her typical battle weapon, the cosplayer shows us the young heroine in a moment of peace. Often Momo is represented in combat or during study (her powers also depend on knowledge of her, remember) but in this case we see her while she takes a break.

Tell us, what do you think of the cosplay made by dali.cos? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way?