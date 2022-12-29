My hero academia it does not lose popularity, both among “common” fans and cosplay enthusiasts. There are many characters often recreated, but one of the favorites is for some Momo Yaoyorozu. The character has now been recreated from dali.coswhich shows us a Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay as he prepares to strike you with his staff.

dali.cos has recreated a very classic version of the My Hero Academia character. This Momo Yaoyorozu offers us the classic heroine costume, with the metal fighting stick. Although hardly noticeable, the costume includes the book holder at the base of the back. Momo’s ability is in fact based on the knowledge of objects and materials, so studying is a necessity on several fronts for her.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by dali.cos? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?