It may seem strange, but My Hero Academia It houses some of the most beloved villains in the world of anime, that is due to the motives and personality of each one. This leads to the fact that recently the creator of the work, Kohei Horooshihas talked a little more about the process of their origins, both in design and narrative.

Explaining how he comes up with new villains for the series in the latest issue of the magazine Jump GIGA from Shueisha, Horikoshi he commented that it brings them to life with an easily recognizable visual motif of some kind. Subsequently, he tries to give them personality with respect to their appearance, although the same creative process does not take place in all cases.

The example was even given with the hair of Toga. Noticing that his design looks like spider-lily, he makes sure that each one has a remarkable visual motif so that at least with that they remember each one. So, each of the evil ones has a faction that makes them special, but with gloomy motifs in the drawing so that they are easily identifiable from afar.

editor’s note: Without a doubt, My Hero Academia is a work that will strongly transcend throughout the history of manga and anime, taking a concept from the United States such as superheroes, but adapting everything to the Japanese culture of today.

