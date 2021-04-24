Currently, an exhibition of illustrations based on My hero academia. Most of the designs exhibited are contributions from the manga’s creator himself, Kohei Horikoshi.

Part of the realization of the event is to promote not only the printed work, but the new season of the anime. And of course, the third film in the franchise. According to plan, it will premiere in the summer in that country.

This is what a ‘fusion’ of Eri with Katsuki Bakugo looks like

Although most of what is drawn by Horikoshi They are serious illustrations, it seems that he went to the trouble to apply a little humor.

We say it because one of his designs shows nothing less than Eri, which debuted in the Season 3 from anime and manga long ago, in a very different way to how it was seen in both media. What happens is that she is dressed in the garb of Katsuki bakugo. Specifically, the suit he uses in battle.

This is how he wears his mask, as well as the ‘grenades’ in his hands. It’s like Eri was doing cosplay of this young hero of My hero academia.

Of course, in her case this equipment would be of no use: her Quirk It is not explosive at all, but can ‘rewind’ the biological clock of a living being. To the degree of making it rejuvenate for a few seconds, minutes, and in extreme cases, until it is erased from existence.

It’s part of a My Hero Academia exhibit

In order to Kohei Horikoshi, the name of this peculiar mixture is ‘Eri-chan Kacchan’. According to the person who took the photo, there is another similar model of Eri dressed as Izuku Midoriya, The protagonist of the series.

However, it is not allowed to take photos of the works that are in the event. The design of this girl with the costume Bakugo it must be something apart from the other illustration. It seems to be from a cup holder or something like that that was given away during the exhibition.

Before anyone asks, at the moment it is not known if this event of My hero academia will leave Japan. It does not seem very likely, since most of these initiatives remain exclusive to that country.

What is feasible is that some time later an art book is published with the designs that were presented. But as you can imagine, at the moment it is difficult to say when it will be available. It does not hurt to be on the lookout.

