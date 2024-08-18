On August 17, 2024, the newest episode of the seventh season of the anime aired. My Hero Academiacalled the ‘The chain of time’. Finally Izuku Midoriya arrived with Tomura Shigaraki and began their duel, which motivated his creator to design new art.

Yes, Kohei Horikoshi, the author of the manga, decided to take out his drawing tablet and before the premiere of this episode he shared a color illustration on his Twitter account.

Usually the designs he shares with fans are in black and white but this was a special occasion. So in the new drawing you can see Midoriya and Shigaraki facing each other. This fight between the two is very important in My Hero Academia.

We Recommend: An era has ended, what can we expect for shonen after the end of My Hero Academia?

In addition to this mangaka Bones, the studio in charge, and TOHO animation, promoted this episode a lot. That was by sharing screenshots and even previews of its content.

Fountain: Bones.

Izuku Midoriya would have arrived much earlier to face Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero AcademiaBut the mischievous Himiko Toga dragged him away from the place where his boss ended up.

That’s why Midoriya had to fly at top speed to find him, and when he arrived the scene was bleak. Not only is Katsuki Bakugo mortally wounded, but the other heroes who faced him have suffered various injuries. They were all at their limit.

This episode of the seventh season of the anime My Hero Academia It was supposed to be broadcast last week. But it was not possible because its time on television was occupied by the broadcast of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In view of this, no further interruptions are planned.

Fountain: Twitter (Kohei Horikoshi).

Although the manga of the series has already ended, leaving a void in the shonen genre, its anime continues. Especially with its new movie that Horikoshi promoted with a preview art. And certain votes for the series already seem to have a winner.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.