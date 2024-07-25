The hero manga My Hero Academia ended, however, the story remains in the Shuēisha serialization because we are still analyzing the epilogue of the story. The publication of Deku’s path will give us a couple more volumes, the official cover of number 41 has already been announced and it lets us see the two greats of the story.

Volume 41 of the My Hero Academia manga stars Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigarak.i. In the cover illustration we see them face to face in bright colors, between green and yellow. The expressions are particular and will surely remain engraved in our memory after the end of the anime adaptation.

Remember that the seventh season of My Hero Academia is currently still broadcasting. If you want to know what time the new chapter will be released, check it out here. My Hero Academia, season 7 chapter 11 what time the new episode comes out, how and where to watch it

Volume 41 of the manga My Hero Academia will be released on August 2, 2024 in Japan. The cover is exciting because we can see a confrontation between the great villain and the young hero, even though at the end of the manga they bump fists and show us a canvas full of light in the sky after Shigaraki’s disappearance, this cover is still a beauty to close Deku’s path.

The hands and foreheads together of our beloved characters invite us to rethink the fate and end of both of them. We can’t wait to see the animated ending! For now, the cover is enough to know what to expect.

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

The anime series produced by studio BONES is available on the Crunchyroll platform, which also has past installments available, you can take a look at them here.

Season one: 13 episodes.

Season two: 26 episodes.

Season three: 25 episodes.

Season four: 27 episodes.

Season five: 27 episodes.

Season six: 26 episodes.

Season seven: currently airing.

My Hero Academia Memories: 4 episodes.

Remember that, although the manga has already ended, the epilogue is still being published on the Shuēisha platform, check it out here.

