Himiko Toga Y Camie Utsushimi They are one of the most popular characters. My Hero Academiaso it is not uncommon for them to have many fan art and more than one cosplay. However, they are on different sides of the law.

The former dedicates her life to crime and is part of the League of Villains. The second, on the other hand, is a student who wants to be a professional heroine. She is part of the Shiketsu Academywhich is a rival of the UA Academy

But there is a relationship between the two. What happens is that Toga once rendered unconscious Utsushimi and stole his blood. All to acquire the appearance of him and manage to infiltrate the hero license exams.

That was in the arc known as Provisional Hero License Exam. At first he was able to fool Izuku Midoriya and even took on the appearance of Ochako Uraraka. But he also nicknamed Deku managed to discover it.

It was after that Camie she appeared unharmed but much of what fans learned about her was actually part of her personality. Toga imitating her

He went to another arc of My Hero Academiathe one from remedial course, who showed his true self. Ultimately his ‘fake’ version is similar to the original. That did not affect the popularity of Camie Utsushimi and less than Himiko Togawhich are still present in the cosplay.

Camie and Toga from My Hero Academia in a double cosplay

The cosplay what we bring you now Camie Y Toga it is a contribution of Caroline Rose Cosplay (@cdiazxo). It seems to be a double interpretation of the same cosplayer.

That suggests the comment ‘my first attempt at a clone session! I’m proud of how it came out’. To the above, he added ‘next time i’ll try to edit it on a laptop, it was quite difficult to do it on my phone’. You can imagine that it was.

In this case, one cannot speak of fidelity at the time of making this cosplay and the reasons are obvious. At no time of My Hero Academia These characters appear with bunny suit or ‘bunny’ outfits.

One thing that should be noted is that the cosplayer should have varied more the hair color of his interpretations of Camie Utsushimi Y Himiko Toga. They are not similar to each other; the first must be brown and the second blonde.

