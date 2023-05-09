













My Hero Academia confirms fan theory related to the Todoroki family

Rei Todoroki stars in Theory of My Hero Academia which is confirmed and even exceeds expectations. Next we will bring a little spoilers. The last number focused on Mr. Compress and Geten, the pair of villains who are behind bars, from which they narrate their pasts. The icy villain is the one who surprised because he appears to be a distant relative of Rei Todoroki.

Both Geten and Rei belong to the terrible Himura clan. in My Hero Academia that he tried to preserve the peculiarities of the family even through incest. Because they were very powerful and wanted to maintain power to continue dominating large Japanese lands. However, later, when things did not turn out as they expected, they ended up selling the offspring for money.

Source: BONES

However, the fate of the young men who were sold was nothing more than deplorable, and at this moment they find themselves in a horrible context of war. Let’s see what awaits them after a life full of suffering.

What is My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero?

It is a multiplayer gacha RPG video game with many rewards at your fingertips. It is available for Android and iOS for PC or Mac.

The delivery aims for a unique immersive experience, it has high ratings that ensure fun. It should be noted that you can easily access it through Bluestacks.

