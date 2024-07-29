Chapter number 429 of the manga of My Hero Academia The book, titled “I Have Arrived,” is part of the epilogue of the series that has already been serialized for a decade under the Shuēisha label. On the threshold of the end, a special poster and an illustration were planned for the last volume of the work of Kohei Korikoshi.

By the way, now that his main work is about to say goodbye to us, I recommend other of his interesting titles so that you can get rid of the bitter taste of Deku’s departure, here I tell you what other mangas by the same author are about: Hero manga, learn more about the work of the author of My Hero Academia.

Chapter 430 will be released on August 5 in Japan and on Sunday, August 4 internationally; with it, Deku’s story will be sealed.In chapter 429 we get closer to the hearts of Ochaco and Midoriya, both with fresh wounds from their confrontations manage to lean on each other.They both understand that these are issues that may never heal, but whose pain they can share.

We are about to give a moment of peace to the heroes of My Hero Academia which just celebrate a decade of serialization, due to which, they also celebrate a great anniversary. The author made a special cover for Shuēisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, in its 35th volume of 2024.

In it we can see Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and All Might, To whom we must say goodbye after so many years of accompaniment, without a doubt, it will be a bitter goodbye, however, each character has found a new part of themselves and forged a different path, in addition they have inspired again the society that will avoid by itself the generation of villains.

Source: Shuēisha

It’s a nice goodbye, as the story ended on a positive note! A rest for our heroes!

We recommend: Review: Is the ending of My Hero Academia what we deserve?

Where can I read and watch My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia It is the most popular hero shonen of the last decade, its manga was published in Shuēisha and if you want to read it now, you can access the last chapters of the epilogue for free and legally through the portal of Manga Plus, check it out here.

On the other hand, all seasons of the anime have been distributed by Crunchyroll in Latin America. Check it out here.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.