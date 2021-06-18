My hero academia is premiering its new season through Funimation Y Crunchyroll, with its episode number 100 is one of the anime series More popular. In the manga, the emotion of the War Arc increase seeing the fight between Midoriya and his biggest villain.

For what his fans have wanted to pay tribute to him in arts and cosplays, such is the case of Pepi who shared his version of Fem deku from My hero academia with everything and his final suit. On instagram we can see the incredible work that this Chilean did.

Fem Deku with everything to fight All for One in My Hero Academia!

Midoriya is one of the most beloved heroes in My hero academia, from the beginning of the saga in which All mighty Accepts him as his pupil stole the heart of the otaku community. However, it was until War Arc that we saw him mature, grow and become one of the most powerful heroes.

The admiration that fans like Go Pepi Cosplay have for the character of My hero academia It is seen in the level of detail and commitment that he had when making the cosplay of Deku. From the colors, hair, clothes and even her change of attitude in this bow. We invite you to follow her to be aware of her latest work.

Left, Young Deku cosplay, right, War Arc cosplay from My Hero Academia

If you like anime, video games and more, we also recommend reading:



