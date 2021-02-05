As is customary, a couple of days before the premiere of the new chapter, the community of My hero academia usually debate in Twitter about their expectations for the next issue.

In this case, the number 300 from the manga of My hero academia possibly focus on family Todoroki, because as we saw at the end of chapter 299, the brothers of Shoto they went to visit him at the hospital; We will also know the chaos that the city was left after the fight between villains and heroes.

According to some leaks, the plan Shigaraki Y All For One worked perfectly, as we will see firsthand how society reels before the terror of the Nomus that are free and causing harm, while the citizens distrust the heroes and try to protect themselves.

The chapter explains how heroes start giving up too, and everyone wonders What exactly does it mean to be a hero? Doubting their image as saviors.

The interesting will come to the end, especially for fans of EndeavorBecause all the blame for the situation is falling on him. And … apparently he is not very sure whether he wants to continue being Endeavor, beyond just Enji Todoroki.

Shoto and her mother will play an important role in these panels.

My Hero Academia fan reaction

The community once again fears for all those characters that will not appear in this chapter, such as Tamaki, Fat Gum and Kirishima.

As well as going from sadness to laughter if we talk about family Todoroki, but we better let you see for yourself:

Did you expect this in chapter 300 of My Hero Academia? Let us know in the comments.

Remember that you can read it completely free through Manga Plus.



