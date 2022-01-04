From what was revealed last year, the manga of My hero academia It will continue in 2022 but is expected to end before it ends. It is because of what its creator, Kohei Horikoshi, dedicates his efforts to finish his greatest work.

However, every now and then he takes a little time off and shares various sketches with fans. He does this through his account at Twitter and recently shared one as part of this new year that begins.

Wild Wild Pussycats return in a new art

It was on January 2 that he shared it and there you can see the group of heroes known as Wild Wild Pussycats. These characters have feline attributes, but this time the outfit of each one has the characteristic tiger stripes.

what is the reason for the previous topic? What happens is that the design has to do with the celebration of the Chinese New Year. According to the horoscope used in China, 2022 corresponds to the sign of the tiger.

On Tuesday, February 1, the Chinese New Year that has assigned the Water tiger. Although it is a typical Chinese tradition, it is widespread not only in Japan but in other Asian countries.

The creator of My hero academia it’s just one of many mangaka, as well as professional or amateur artists who were inspired to create similar illustrations. Only in his case he had ideal characters for something like that.

My Hero Academia will end this year

Wild Wild Pussycats is comprised of Tiger, Pixie-Bomb, Mandalay Y Ragdoll. In your message in Twitter, Horikoshi commented that he had forgotten that one of them was directly related to the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

But luckily he took advantage of it. There are those who say that in his message within the drawing he suggests that these heroes will return to action. That would be great, since they haven’t been relevant for a long time.

After his participation in one of the initial arcs of My hero academia lost sight of Wild Wild Pussycats. They appear sporadically, but not at the same level as before.

It is understandable; the scale of power currently handled in the manga is very large and these characters are not that powerful. In fact, they do better as rescuers and have helped many people thanks to their training.

