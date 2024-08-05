My Hero Academia ended in 2024 and its author Kohei Horikoshi has several plans to keep the heroes on the canvas of the shonen. Now we will have a poll to decide who is the hero most popular, just as everyone retreats to a new realm of heroic deeds in the classroom.

My Hero Academia has several plans to keep the heroes among us a little longer, and because of that, We have a poll to select the hero most loved by fans.

We know that Deku, Bakugo and Shoto are the main heroes of the series, however, Ochaco, All Might, Hwakl are also very loved, who is the hero that has stolen your heart? Now is your chance to give them a place at the center of social media.

The poll allows fans to vote for a hero every day, below is the message posted by the manga’s author himself, thanking fans for their support for more than a decade of serialization:

“Thank you for all the love and support for My Hero Academia! Seeing everyone enjoying the series was a joy for me as well. As you go about your daily lives, I hope you’ll fondly remember Deku and his friends from time to time.”

The same announcement reported on the voting, which is now open for participation, will end on September 30, 2024. The poll is titled and is to crown the “Best Hero in the World.”

The voting will consist of several stages:

Primary round: “Main Stage”.

Final round: “Plus Ultra Stage”.

And indeed, there is more than one way to participate, in fact, Votes can be accumulated to support your favorite hero. Each person can vote once per hour for a maximum of 12 votes in that time.

The winner will be announced on December 3, 2024.

We hope you enjoy it!

これは最高の卒業アルバムをつくるボードゲーム

【僕のヒーローアカデミア YOUR BEST MEMORY】 名シーンも日常も、最終巻までの全てが詰まったゲームが登場!!

カード120枚、総シーン数240の超ボリューム!!

2024 is coming soon!! The best way to get started@ShueishaGamesJPをフォローして待とう！ pic.twitter.com/x5fDrKtVL7 — 僕のヒーローアカデミア公式 (@myheroacademia) August 5, 2024

On the other hand, Shuēisha also launched a call for fans to share their fanart in which they print their best memories with the acclaimed heroes. The ten best works will be chosen to be digitalized and have a personalized signature from the author.

Posts must be shared on X using the hashtags “#WBH_FANART” or “#頑張れって感じのファンアート” (DoYourBestFanArt). The submission deadline is September 1, and winners will be announced on September 15.

So there are many ways to celebrate and say goodbye to My Hero Academia, do you dare to participate?

Source: Bones Study

What is My Hero Academia about?

My Hero Academia It is a shonen that follows the life of Izuku Midoriya, a young man who does not possess a gift, in a world where heroes must defend a city infested with villains..

One For All is one of the most interesting powers and is possessed by All Might, who chooses Midoriya to inherit his essence and legacy.The series tells the story of the boy’s journey alongside other classmates who study at an academy to become heroes who protect the city and prevent future evils.

The ending of the manga has been heavily criticized because the story of how Deku became the “best hero” was expected, and it seems that it has been given to a “retired hero” who, after finding peace, dedicates himself to making “small” improvements for the city.

