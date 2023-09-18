













We are referring to Shoutaro Noguchi, who from time to time shares his creations on Twitter.

On this occasion this assistant of Kohei Horikoshi (creator of the series) decided to draw and post a design by Katsuki Bakugo, one of the main characters in the story.

Only he didn’t draw Bakugo like he currently does in My Hero Academia but like a child. In addition to the above, he is disguised with the classic vampire cape and the fangs cannot be missing.

Also present are the pumpkins in their hands, which is something classic of the autumn season, and says the classic Trick or Treat!! (Trick or Treating!!). Next to Katsuki Bakugo you can also see Izuku Midoriya in a slightly curious way.

Or at least it seems to be him. What happens is that the one also known as Deku is wearing a bag on his head in this illustration of My Hero Academia.

You can imagine that he is disguised as a ghost because of the holes he has for his eyes and mouth.

But something that confirms his identity are the freckles that can be seen and his shirt. There are other children behind Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo in this same Noguchi illustration.

It’s imagined that Horikoshi will also at some point share a Halloween-related illustration from My Hero Academia. But as we mentioned before, there are still several weeks left.

The creator of the series is very busy with his work and that is why he has not published new designs on Twitter.

So at the moment only those made by Shoutaro Noguchi are available, who has been working on his own projects for quite some time.

