My Hero Academia always represents an excellent source of inspiration for cosplayers, considering that it is a series made up of a huge roster of heroes and villains by definition. Among these, however, some preferred subjects for this practice emerge, as demonstrated once again by this Camie Utsushimi cosplay Of kaezuko.cos.

She is a character who plays a lot on sensuality and perhaps also for this reason she is often chosen by some models more inclined to this type of interpretation, but it is a characteristic closely linked to her particular personality and to the design of the super fighter version, starting from the costume used but also with regards to his particular quirk, or special power.

The reinterpretation of kaezuko.cos is then particularly notable, for the faithfulness with which it reconstructed the costume, a certain similarity of the facial features and in general the attitude that shines through and which seems close to that of the original character.