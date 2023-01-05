My hero academia is undoubtedly one of the most popular manga and anime of recent years, even in the cosplayer scene, given that Kōhei Horikoshi’s work offers a huge variety of charismatic heroes and villains to interpret. It also proves it to us White Spring with his Camie Utsushimi cosplay.

Camie attends Shiketsu High School and is an aspiring professional hero, known by the alias Illus-o-Camie. Her Quirk, or her special power, is called Glamor and thanks to it she can create optical and auditory illusions with which she confuses enemies.

The WhiteSpring cosplay hits the spot, perfectly replicating Camie’s costume and hairstyle. So don’t miss the black leather catsuit, the white boots, the Shiketsu headgear and the black leather collar. In short, a simple but highly effective work.

Staying on the theme of cosplay inspired by anime and manga characters, take a look at that of Daki from Demon Slayer signed by pamdroid18 and that of Momo Yaoyorozu also from My Hero Academia by hannahjoslyn. Changing genre, here is Wednesday’s cosplay by soft_ kotton and that of Eva from Metal Gear Solid 3 by tniwe.