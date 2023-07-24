My hero academia is one of the greatest successes of recent years in the field of Japanese anime and manga and represents a practically inexhaustible source of inspiration for cosplayers, who are spoiled for choice between heroes and colorful villains. Today we offer you the Camie Utushimi cosplay Of whitespring_creations.

Apparently a listless and a little ditzy girl, Camie is actually one of the most promising aspiring heroes of the Shiketsu Academy. Her heroine alias is Illus-o-Camie and is derived from her illusion-based Quirk. In fact, with her power she generates powerful audiovisual hallucinations that confuse opponents, bending them to her will.

As we can see from the shot below, the whitespring_creations cosplay is definitely successful. He perfectly recreated Camie’s costume, represented by a black leather catsuit with a showy opening in the front, the leather choker and the inevitable headdress worn by all Shiketsu students.

