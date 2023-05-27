My hero academia it’s a success with every story arc and the credit goes to the many quality characters. Among the most loved there are also faces that have had less space than others, an excellent indicator of the fact that sometimes it takes very little to convince fans. For example, Camie is a very popular character, even in the world of cosplay. Now, for example, we can see the Camie cosplay realized by misspostmarked.

Camie he is a character from a “rival” school with respect to that of the protagonists. His unique ability is related to the creation of visual illusions and he proves himself in a remedial exam for the provisional hero’s license.

Tell us what you think of the Camie cosplay made by misspostmarked? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?