My hero academia proposes in its various narrative arcs many characters. Some are permanent, others come and go, and among the less present but still very popular is Camie Utsushimi, a student of a “rival” school with respect to that of the protagonists. Now, miaa.lixx he offers us his own Camie Utsushimi cosplay.

miaa.lixx offers us a faithful version of Camie Utsushimi, in her black school uniform. In this cosplay we don’t see the powers of the heroine of My Hero Academia, but we remember that the character is able to create visual and sound illusions starting from a smoke that she emits from her mouth.

Tell us what you think of the Camie Utsushimi cosplay made by miaa.lixx? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?