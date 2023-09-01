My hero academia is full of characters and fans have long since found their favorites. Many love the more recurring characters, but even the ones that appear infrequently are often appreciated. The world of cosplay itself does not give space only to the best-known characters, as it demonstrates mangoecos which offers us the Camie Utsushimi cosplay.

Camie Utsushimi she is a student of a “rival” school with respect to that of the protagonists. Her power consists of creating visual and audible illusions via a smoke she emits from her mouth. The first time she appears, the girl is actually knocked out and used as a cover by a “villain”, as fans will know. This cosplay is excellently made and recreates the girl’s costume perfectly.

tell us, what do you think of Camie’s cosplay made by mangoecos? Was the character recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?