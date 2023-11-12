My Hero Academia it is full of characters, including heroes and villains. Over the course of the various narrative arcs, many have appeared, some of which have had little space, but have nevertheless won over fans of the manga and anime. An example is Camie, a student from a “rival” school who is often recreated in cosplay. We can see the Camie cosplay realized by mangoecos.

mangoecos he recreated Camie in her school uniform, complete with hat. Camie, we remember, has the power to create visual and audio illusions by emitting smoke from her mouth. Unfortunately, the girl didn’t have an easy time at her introduction, as she was stunned by Himiko Toga who used her identity to infiltrate a hero exam. The girl reappears on other occasions, however, and she has the opportunity to show her skills and her exuberant personality.

The Camie cosplay made by mangoecos was it made in the best way in your opinion, or do you think that the cosplayer could have done something different for this My Hero Academia character?