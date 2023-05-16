My hero academia it is first of all a great concentration of characters, some fixed, some recurring, others not very present on stage but never forgotten. Among the many characters in the manga and anime series there is also Camie. Now, we can see a Camie cosplay realized by frerierie.cosplay.

frerierie.cosplay offers us a classic version of Camie, with her black school uniform and hat. The photographic shot is of high quality, with the dark backdrop that goes from warm to cold colors and contrasts with the brightness of the cosplayer’s face and with the reflections of the suit.

Tell us what you think of the Camie cosplay made by frederie.cosplay? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?