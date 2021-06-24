My Hero Academia is one of the biggest manga / anime hits of recent years. The credit is mainly due to the characters, all multifaceted and interesting. It is not only the heroes who offer a unique personality: even the villains, the villains of the series, are much loved by fans. Among all, to steal the hearts of fans was Himiko Toga, which has now been recreated with a cosplay from Bukkitbrown.

As you can see below, Bukkitbrown has decided to make one very classic version of Himiko Toga with her own cosplay. She has in fact chosen the schoolgirl version with which the villain appears in My Hero Academia. Himiko Toga, remember, has the power to transform into other people after drinking their blood, which allows her in some situations to infiltrate the heroes undisturbed.

There villain of My Hero Academia it has often been recreated by multiple cosplayers around the world. Here, for example, is the cosplay of Himiko Toga by lit.mira: it’s incredible again. Even min_mmu’s Himiko Toga cosplay is crazy but cheerful. You can also admire the cosplay of Himiko Toga from xxerxes: it is a perfect copy. How to forget sailorscholar’s Himiko Toga cosplay.

Changing gender, here is the cosplay of Tifa by alco.loli: she is not afraid of anything. Instead, miss_autumn’s Triss cosplay is magical. Samantha cosplay from jasikyu is also a perfect copy.

Tell us, what do you think of the Himiko Toga cosplay made by Bukkitbrown? Do you think this is a good reproduction, or have you seen better versions?