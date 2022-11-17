My hero academia continues to be one of the manga and anime most appreciated by the world audience and also the world of cosplay continues to offer many themed photo shoots. For example, black_melodies he offers us his Momo Yaoyorozu cosplaywith the classic heroine costume.

Momo Yaoyorozu is one 1-A class student, the same as the protagonist Deku. Her power is linked to the ability to create any object directly from her own skin, but only if she knows its structure and materials in detail. Her abilities are therefore the result of great study and, not surprisingly, she is one of the best students in her class.

If you are My Hero Academia fans, then you should see nimo_cha’s Himiko Toga cosplay is cute but in a creepy way. Then here is the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu by kawaiibesu creates a stick for you. How not to mention Toga Himiko’s cosplay from lit.mira is in a nurse version.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by black_melodie? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?