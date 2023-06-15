Anime fans of My hero academia are waiting for the arrival of the seventh season, which will continue the events of the favorite heroes and villains. Among the most frequently screened characters, Momo Yaoyorozu is probably an audience favorite. Now, we can see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by black_melodies.

black_melodie offers us a very faithful cosplay of the character. His Momo Yaoyorozu shows up with the heroine suit, ready to fight with a metal stick, his typical weapon in the series. Recall that Momo has the power to create any object of which she knows the exact composition directly from her own skin. Her ability to her is also part of her narrative background, as she is from a rich (very wealthy) family and therefore she does not need to use this ability to get items she wants, as she can buy anything that she wants. However, the girl does not realize the economic disparity with the other students at times.

If you are a fan of the character, then you should see Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from cosplaynin is very summery. Then here is the cheerleader version of Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay by philotes.cos is cheerful. How not to mention the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu by lockserkawa covers himself with the cape.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by black_melodie? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?