My hero academia continues to be one of the most popular manga and anime series out there. The reason is always the same: a nice plot and many interesting characters, with unique and well-reasoned powers. For example, one of the favorite characters in the cosplay world is Momo Yaoyorozu. Now, black_melodies offers us a new shot of his Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay.

Momo Yaoyorozu he has the ability to create any object directly from his own skin, but to do so he must deeply know its composition. Her power is therefore actually a consequence of her level of knowledge and that is why the girl is a great scholar. Even her costume, as we can see in this shot, has a part that serves to support the books and have the information she needs even in the middle of the action.

If you are a fan of My hero academia, then here is black_melodie's Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is ready to fight.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by black_melody? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?