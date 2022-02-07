the end is very near

Almost since he arrived My Hero Academia became one of the most popular series today. The story of Deku and the rest of his teammates AU it has attracted a large following and has earned it expansion into different mediums. Although many love this anime and manga, the time to say goodbye is getting closer.

A few months ago its creator, Kohei HorikoshiHe reported that My Hero Academia it was already entering its final stage. The bittersweet thing is that he assured that it would be in 2022 when we would see the history of this popular franchise come to an end. Now the most recent chapter of the manga is already leading us towards this event with panels full of farewells.

Deku and the rest of the heroes in My Hero Academia say goodbye

Who are following the manga of MHA they know that a final great war is brewing between heroes and villains. Both sides have been preparing for what may happen in this latest conflict, so we saw our heroes make their preparations before leaving.

Deku and the rest of his teammates My Hero Academia they know the villains are about to make their move. That is why the time has come to say goodbye to the walls of the UA school and go face all for one to stop it once and for all. Such a precarious mission causes everyone to say goodbye to their families.

Some panels of the recent manga have reached social networks and allow us to see the farewells of the heroes. We not only see Deku saying goodbye to his mother we also have a look at the games of bakugo, Todoroki, Ochaco Y Kyouka. See these characters My Hero Academia in this situation makes us think that what is to come will be quite serious.

No one knows what awaits fans of My Hero Academia, so these farewell panels could turn out to be tragic in the future. It will probably be the last time any of these heroes will see his family and vice versa. However, we must admit that this may increase interest in this final arc of the story of Deku and his companions. Do you think the final confrontation leaves enough consequences?

