One of the most outstanding sections of My hero academia falls on the variety of characters, especially since not all popularity falls on Deku, there are also many followers of Ochako, Todoroki, Bakugo, Momo and, of course, Froppy, better known as Tsuyu Asui.

Now fans of My hero academia that follow Froppy they get to do great things: cosplays, stories and, of course, high-quality fan arts. The one that we are going to show you next far exceeds what we have seen on other occasions the quality that it delivers.

You see, this art dedicated Froppy from My hero academia comes from the hand of Thanakon Jansiri, a 3D artist who does some remarkable work that you should not lose sight of. Even if you like if I work, you can take a look at their page at Artstation and buy a print for a modest amount.

Do not lose sight of the fact that the work has a lot of detail, so much so that even the materials of the outfit of Tsuyu they look very real. If you like it a lot My hero academia, especially Froppy, this is the illustration you were looking for.

And the fifth season of My Hero Academia?

In case you didn’t know, the fifth season of My hero academia and you can see it through Crunchyroll at the same time it opens in Japan if you have a premium account or, failing that, free, but with a week lag.

Now, the fifth season of the original series Kouhei Horikoshi started with chapter 89 which is named ‘Everyone in action! Class 1-A ‘, so you can go see it right now.

If you do not like it Crunchyroll, is also available in Funimation, so there you have many options to see this program that many have been waiting for a long time. Now, with all this, do you think season 5 lives up to the expectations of the fans?




