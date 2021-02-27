We are just a few days away from finally being able to enjoy the fifth season of My hero academia. The epic clash between Classes 1A and 1B is sure to blow our minds, with a great deal of action and intensity.

The characters are ready to measure their power and, among all of them, one that will surely become a key piece for victory is Bakugou katsuki.

The great rival of Midoriya has proven to be a trustworthy person. To start as an arrogant guy in the series, Bakugou began to show his nobility to win the affection of fans of My hero academia.

That is why the Canadian cosplayer, Come Tsun, decided to honor Kacchan, whose name was revealed as Dynamight. Through his personal Instagram, he shared some images of the session he did to play Bakugou.

A top-notch Bakugou cosplay

Come Tsun made a great interpretation of the character of My hero academia. His outfit looks identical to the one he wears in the series created by Kohei Horikoshi, with black trousers and shirt, with a large orange cross on the chest.

Of course, what is most striking is the attention to detail for the team of Bakugou. In his hands he carries the grenades with which he can explode his opponents, so we must be careful not to disturb the cosplayer.

The 35-year-old cosplayer shared his images on Instagram and accompanied each post with some k-pop lines. In addition to replicating the clothing of Dynamight in a perfect way, he also knew how to reflect the personality of the character, so it is undoubtedly one of the best My Hero Academia cosplays that we have seen.



