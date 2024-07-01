In July 2014, the publication of My Hero Academia began. A decade later, Kōhei Horikoshi’s work has become one of the most successful anime and manga of recent years. However, everything must end, and The author has finally revealed when this will happen and shared a few words along the way.

Although rumors had already revealed it, during the publication of chapter 426 of the manga it has been confirmed that My Hero Academia will come to an end in chapter 430, which is planned to be published on August 5th, Although the date could change depending on the author’s health or other external factor.. This is what Kōhei Horikoshi had to say about it:

“Five more chapters to go until we reach the end with Deku and everyone else! After a lot of work, I’ve been able to draw Deku and his friends for over ten years thanks to your constant support. It’s been like a dream come true. See you soon at Jump!”

These last chapters of the manga will leave aside the action to focus on the personal resolution of each of the protagonists of this story. In chapter 426 we saw how Shoto Todoroki’s family finally made peace with their past, and It is very likely that we will soon see what will happen to Deku and the rest of the students of 1-A or, rather, 2-A.

Remember, the last chapter of the manga of My Hero Academia will be published in Shonen Jump on August 5and the official translation will be available on Manga Plus shortly after. In related topics, you can learn more about the live-action series of My Hero Academia here.

Author’s Note:

The truth is I’m very happy that My Hero Academia have a long epilogue. Many manga and anime only end after defeating the bad guy, and few works have the luxury of saying goodbye. Horikoshi is clearly proud of his work, and wishes we all had the chance to say goodbye to Deku and company.

