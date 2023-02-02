My Hero Academia is in the final stretch of its delivery of sleeve, very soon the fate of your world will be decided. And in the midst of a panorama of an intense fight that suffocates the heroes, it was revealed that the quirk Deku has the bases that everyone suspected.

Gearshift —which literally means gear/gear lever— is Deku’s Quirk, inherited by One for All. This consists of hand movements that simulate the act of changing gears in a car. However, the most interesting thing for Deku is that he never drove a car, therefore, his ability, in principle, is merely visual. And although it was a theory that fans could foresee, the words of Kohei Horikoshi, his mangaka, finally confirm it.

“This ‘kachak’ that Deku does with his hands is like he is changing gear in a car. He’s never driven a real car, so it’s all visualization based.”Kohei confirmed.

In addition, he added information about the origin of the technique.

“This method of visualizing something in his head comes from the advice he received from All Might in the first volume, and it’s what he always uses to practice.”

Deku and his “management practices”

Even though the fans already had firm theories about it, now it is simply confirmed. This Deku quirk is relatively new, however, the particular movements he made when activating it did not go unnoticed.

Nevertheless, It must be remembered that it is not the first time that Deku uses car mechanics to practice. Previously, in the arc of his internship, he tried to do two activities at once. For one thing, he tried to use Black Whip while also juggling One For All.

That was the first time it was implemented the visualization of the conduction as a method to practice the change of the quirks. And it is that we must remember that management is a kind of activity that can become a very careful natural practice, but also, to a certain degree, unconscious. This is just what Deku needed to learn.

Let’s see how this helps him in the final battle.

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

All six seasons are available on Crunchyroll.

They consist of the following number of episodes:

13 — season 1

26 — season 2

25 — season 3

27 — season 4

27 — season 5

17 — season 6

However, it was announced that the sixth season will consist of two parts.

