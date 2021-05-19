On My hero academia has reached a climactic point in its most recent history of its last arc. In it, we have known the dark path as the lonely hero of Izuku Midoriya and, recently, he has been attacked by a hitman, one of the most powerful villains in the series who has stolen the hearts of fans of the series, Lady nagant.

Lady nagant is a villain of the highest rank and with her ability to Rifle it can be a great adversary. It is known as the Human Sniper Rifle by his quirk in My hero academia that allow you to hit the target regardless of the great distance from your target, plus you can fire different types of bullets, from simple and curved to defragmentation bullets.

Who is the villain Lady Nagant from My Hero Academia?

What we have discovered about his past thanks to the manga of My hero academia is that she used to be a hero like many others. We even discovered that she was a teacher of Hawks, the hero that accompanies Endeavor. But, unfortunately, he left that world after assassinating a fellow hero. And, although we still don’t know who the victim was, he appears to be a key character.

Now in My hero academia, we see how Lady nagant Its mission is to bring Izuku Midoriya to the base of The League of Villains. However, this has not stopped fans of the saga from falling in love with his character. As if it were the madness for Harley quinn, it seems that Horikoshi knows his audience and gave them what they asked for:

