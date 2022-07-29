Among the characters that cause more tenderness in My Hero Academia no doubt it is asui tsuyuwhich is the main theme of many fan art and more than one cosplay. Also known by her heroine name, froppyis one of the most popular.

She is one of the young heroines of the UA Academy and his Quirk allows him to have frog-like abilities. Among them is his ability to swim at high speed in water.

Likewise, it is capable of adhering to walls and can camouflage itself with the environment, which allows it to go unnoticed. To the aforementioned we must add its long tongue.

This organ is endowed with great strength and allows you to hold on to certain places or grab objects. Another ability that it has is that it is capable of spitting poison. He is one of the most resourceful characters in the series.

froppy always think before you act My Hero Academia. It is difficult for them to surprise her. But she also has weaknesses and one of them is the cold, which causes her to fall into a state of hibernation.

She is kind to everyone and very witty. Her appearance, a mix between human and frog, draws attention. To the degree that she does not cause repulsion but rather touches. asui tsuyu is a great choice for those who practice cosplay.

An Asui Tsuyu cosplay in the middle of nature

This time we share the cosplay of asui tsuyu of My Hero Academia of Arisu (@arisu.majo). This contribution stands out for showing froppy in a natural environment, which always goes very well with her.

As can be seen in the photos the cosplayer He wears a costume very similar to this character’s. This mixes different shades of green. It also includes the large viewfinder that Tsuyu always carries and that allows you to increase your vision.

Due to the way the photographs were taken, it is not possible to see what shoes he is wearing. Usually this resembles the legs of a frog. at least this cosplay retains several elements of this character, to which must be added the long hair.

We mention nature because it is the environment where it has the best performance. froppy. We will see how this girl and her friends do in the sixth season of the anime.

