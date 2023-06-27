My hero academia continues to be a favorite subject of the cosplay world, and cosplays of the saga’s most beloved characters regularly crop up. arubachanii now he offers us his own for example Himiko Toga cosplayprecisely in a video in which the girl reveals her true nature.

arubachanii offers us a video in which Himiko Toga appears suddenly, in a transition that reveals its wild nature. The cosplayer sprinkled herself with fake blood in order to give an even better idea of ​​the villain’s violence, which we remember has a quirk based on her blood.

If you are a fan of My hero academia, here is also miaa.lixx’s Camie cosplay is a perfect creation of the anime. Not to mention black_melodie’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is just as it should be. We close with the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay by cosplaynin it’s very summery.

Tell us what you think of the Himiko Toga cosplay made by arubachanii? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?