Although slightly minor, the relevance of My Hero Academia It has been preserved in a moderate way, since not long ago the new chapters of the anime in question were being broadcast. For its part, the manga is also constantly evolving, even its mangaka already mentioned that it won’t be long before we see the final conclusion of the saga.

To keep up the franchise euphoria, an artist shared stunning artwork from Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and more, themselves who fight their way through some of the most infamous villains in the history of Marvel. The best thing is that they have an aspect that does not clash in terms of art style, so fans will like them.

Here you can check them:

It is worth mentioning that My Hero Academia has been heavily based on the superhero comics of USA for many of his characters, that was mentioned at the time by the author himself. So seeing a collaboration like this is most striking, but keep in mind that it is not official at all, but rather the drawing of a follower.

Editor’s note: My Hero Academia has lost its relevance a bit, but it is likely that when the date for the end is set, many of us will be waiting there. After all, at the time it was an animation revolution.